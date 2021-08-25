Search our Archive

25/08/2021

LATEST: New family restaurant opens at Kildare Village

LATEST: New family restaurant opens at Kildare Village

Saba cuisine

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Saba, the award-winning Thai and Vietnamese Restaurant group, is opening at Kildare Village on Friday.

The restaurant will seat 130 guests indoors, offers private dining facilities, and boasts a south-facing outdoor dining Terrace seating 45 guests. 

 The restaurant will open all day, seven days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with some delicious new additions as well as all the Saba’s signature Thai and Vietnamese dishes and cocktails.

The restaurant will also offer shoppers and Kildare locals ‘Thai on the fly’ with a food take-out menu, carefully selected wine offerings, cocktails to go, breakfast options, pastries and coffee. 

 Saba’s Paul Cadden has said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to bring the Saba experience to Kildare Village.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes to create a Saba location that the whole family can enjoy.

"I am so proud of what our team has achieved and I look forward to welcoming you to our newest location."

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media