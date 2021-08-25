Cottage in the country? Two-bed on 1 acre has €40k guide price

The cottage in Co Leitrim
This detached two bedroom cottage is going under the hammer with a guide price of only €40,000.
Described as a "refurbishment opportunity", the property in Co Leitrim extends to approximately 66 sq. m (710 sq. ft).
It sits on a generous site area extending to 0.47 hectares (1.16 acres).
The cottage is in the BidX1 auction on September 10.
The cottage is located in Ballinamore, approximately 70km south east of Sligo and approximately 30km north east of Carrick-On-Shannon.
The subject property is located on a road off the R208.
Local amenities including Ballinamore Golf Club, Ballinamore Catholic Church, Tesco, Cara Pharmacy and Smyth's Siopa Ól.
The area is serviced by the R204, R202 and R199 road as well as Bus Eireann route 462.
