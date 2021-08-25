Ten patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Ten patients are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
This means that overcrowding has continued to ease at the facility.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are two people on trolleys and at Tullamore Hospital there are 18 people on trolleys.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.