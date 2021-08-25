N7 motorists well over the speed limit issued with fines

FILE PHOTO
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the N7 where they detected a number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit of 100kph.
The speeds were as high as 145 km per hour and 153 km per hour.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to the motorists.
Naas Roads Policing were also operating a speed check on the N7 when they detected a van towing a trailer travelling at a speed of 119 km per hour.
The maximum speed allowed for vehicles towing trailers is 80 km per hour.
An Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing were on patrol when they encountered a vehicle being driven erratically.
The driver failed a roadside drugs test for cannabis and cocaine consumption and was arrested.
A court appearance is to follow in coming weeks.
