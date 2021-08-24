Kildare town site with planning permission for 18 homes is for sale for €1m

A unique housing development site in the heart of Kildare town has come on the market with an asking price of €1 million.



The 0.8 acre site sale will offer a buyer a chance to develop 18 homes, including the now-disused but architecturally characterful Fairview Cottages on Shraud Street.

The sale is being handled by selling agents Amove.

The Fairview Cottages location on Shraud Street and Chapel Lane is in the heart of the town, near St Brigid’s Cathedral and around the corner from the train station.

This approximately 0.32 hectare site (0.8 acres) offers potential buyers a self-contained plot that has street frontage on all sides and full planning for 18 houses, retaining the original street of homes on Shraud Street and three of the original houses to the rear.

The site also allows construction of four semi-detached homes fronting onto Chapel Lane.

All spacious properties, there would be 10 x two-beds and eight x 3-bedroom homes on the site, ranging in size from one at 79sqm up to 113 sqm (850 sq ft – 1,218 sq ft).

PLANNING

Full planning permission has been granted under four combined applications, with the latest this year.

According to the selling agent, this mixed development will retain the striking yet charming, façade of Fairview Cottages and allow construction of four new homes, designed in keeping with the period character of the existing cottages.

As this is a refurbishment opportunity with just four new homes, there is no requirement for developers to meet Part V, so all are available to be sold on or retained once developed.

The site is for sale by private treaty, guiding an Advised Minimum Value of €1,000,000.

For further details, plans and enquires please contact Kathy Moran of Amove Estate Agents on Claregate Street, Kildare town on 045 542141 or 087 0505736 or email property@amove.ie.