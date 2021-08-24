Have you seen him? Midlands teenager missing since last Friday evening

Levi Ward
Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Levi Ward, 17 years, who is missing from Tullamore, Co Offaly since Friday evening 20th August, 2021.
Levi is described as being approximately 5’7” in height, slim build and has dark blond hair with blue eyes.
It is unknown what Levi was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Tullamore on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
