Sallins and Castledermot included in scheme to spruce up streets and shopfronts

Sallins and Castledermot are the only two towns or villages in County Kildare which have been nominated under the Government's Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021.

Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the 124 towns and villages will benefit from the new €7 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is designed to make rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit.

The minister said: “We all know that even the most modest of improvements to our buildings and streetscapes can make a huge difference.

“And so over the coming weeks, local authorities will work closely with businesses and property owners to give our towns and villages the facelift they deserve.

“It will also make a huge difference to the families who live there.”