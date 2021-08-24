Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 24

The death has occurred of Will BYRNE

Liffey Square, Sallins, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Sadly missed by his loving mother Chai, brother Jeff, sisters Jea, CC and Rona, daddy P, father Cyril, lola Naty, nieces Bea, Layla and Hailee, aunts Aina, Jen, Isabel, Tetet and Nora, uncle Al, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Will Rest In Peace"

Removal from The George Mullins Funeral Home, Naas on Thursday morning arriving at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. In line with current guidlines the number of mourners in the church will be limited to fifty people. The webcam in the church is via the parish website on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam

Following the Funeral Mass a Cremation Service will take place at 12.20pm in Newland's Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of David CULLY

Naas, Kildare



Cully (Naas) – Aug 22, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, David, beloved brother of Larry, Liz, Jimmy (deceased), Patricia, Noel, John, Paulette (deceased), Mary, Josephine, Ann Marie, PJ and Michael; Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law especially Noel Power, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas on Wednesday arriving for 12 noon Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at St. Corban’s Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kare, Naas.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Susan Elizabeth (Betty) Dempsey (née Murray)

Liffey View, Newbridge, Kildare / Antrim



Formerly of Toomebridge, Moneyglass, Co. Antrim. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, brother Tony, sisters in law, brothers in law in particular Robert, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from her family home on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Betty's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of Michael J. Farnan

Leixlip, Kildare



Michael J. Farnan, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, August 21st 2021, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness, bravely borne. Survived by his beloved wife Dolores, brother Jim and children Ian, Lorraine, Robert and Paul and his ten wonderful grandchildren. Very sadly missed by his daugthers-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a funeral for family and close friends will take place for Michael. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Michael's funeral cortege will leave the family home, Castletown, Leixlip on Wednesday morning (25th. August) at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, for 11.00am funeral Mass, for those that might like to line the route in a socially distance manner.

Michael's funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11.00am by clicking on the following link:

http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/ followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium which can be viewed at 1.00 pm on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

House private.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Flanagan (née Carr)

St. Dominics Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Caragh. Peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bryan, daughter Louise, son Mark, son in law Tony, grandchildren Ciaran, Hannah, Jack and Ryan, sister Betty, mother in law Olive, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Chris Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Mass will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie. Burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Morgan

Abbeyfield, Ballytore, Kildare



Peacefully in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Naas General Hospital; John will be sadly missed by his family, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Thursday in The Church of Saints Mary and Laurence, Crookstown (max. 50 people in church) followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your message for the family in the Condolence Section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

John's Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00a.m. may be viewed on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/crookstown