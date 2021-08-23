RTE gets ready for biggest ever coverage of Paralympics

RTÉ Sport returns to Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympic Games with its biggest and most comprehensive Paralympic Games coverage to date across TV, radio, RTÉ Player and online.

Off the back of a hugely successful Tokyo 2020, Irish audiences can choose from four overnight concurrent live channels on RTÉ Player followed by all the action, reaction, and analysis on a live RTÉ2 television show every morning with highlights programmes during prime time every night beginning tomorrow, Tuesday 24 August.

Daráine Mulvihill will host live action from Tokyo every morning and Evanne Ní Chuilinn takes over in the presenter's chair for nightly highlights. With over 70 hours of live and highlights coverage on RTÉ Television and over 400 hours of live streaming on RTÉ Player, RTÉ Sport will offer Irish sports fans an eight-fold increase on its coverage from 2016 in Rio.

Daráine and Evanne will be joined by a rotating cast of top panellists, including sports journalist Joanne O'Riordan; Paralympians Mark Rohan, Catherine Walsh, John Fulham, Darragh McDonald, Orla Barry, James Scully and Paul Keogan; Ireland's first Blade Runner, Alex Lee; as well as Olympians Natalya Coyle and David Gillick.

Eamon Horan, Siobhan Madigan and Darren Freehill will report from Tokyo for RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player as well as providing updates on RTÉ Radio 1 including Morning Ireland, Today with Claire Byrne; and the News At One. RTÉ 2FM's Game On will wrap up the day’s news, reports and action from Tokyo while at the weekend on Radio 1, Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport will have more coverage and analysis.

For the duration of the Paralympics, RTÉ.ie/Sport will present a dedicated Paralympics site, delivering news, analysis, previews and daily updates from the Paralympic Games

To get a flavour for what’s in store, watch our Paralympics promo https://youtu.be/ fHpZWry7SE0