Large industrial site on outskirts of Newbridge on sale for €6 million

A large plot of development land at Great Connell in Newbridge has gone on the market with an asking price of €6 million.

The strategically important and fully serviced 23.6 acre site is zoned for industrial and warehousing purposes within the Newbridge Local Area Plan.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, together with joint agents Lavelle Commercial Property, Naas, are handling the sale.

The lands are located within Great Connell Business Park, situated on the north east side of the Great Connell Road, approximately 1.5 km south east of Newbridge town centre.

The surrounding area has a mix of industrial, residential and agricultural uses with adjoining occupiers including Pfizer, the soon-to-open Keurig Dr Pepper), and Murphy Ireland; and the recently developed Lidl Distribution Centre is also closeby. Lands to the east were reported to have been recently acquired by the IDA.

The lands, which are located on the north side of the main estate road, extend to approx. 23.6 acres (9.56 hectares) and provide a serviced industrial zoned land bank in a strategic location ideally suited for future commercial development.

The estate road is proposed to form part of the Newbridge South Orbital Relief Road, providing easy access to the M7 Motorway at Naas South (Newhall) Interchange, the M50, Dublin City Centre and other major cities via the motorway network. Close by is Naas Enterprise Park.

The upgraded N7 (Naas South Newhall Interchange — Exit 10) is within 3 km.

Opportunity

According to the selling agents, the lands provide an excellent opportunity to acquire industrial zoned lands at a strategic location on the edge of Newbridge just off the motorway network. “Taking into consideration current positive market conditions we expect strong interest in the sale,” said Jordan’s. The site is likely to be of interest to either owner-occupiers, investors/speculators, development companies and real estate investment trusts, they said.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €6 million (approx €250,000 /acre) and interested parties can contact Paddy Jordan/Stephen Talbot at Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 or Rory Lavelle/Billy Grogan at Lavelle Commercial Property 045 540400 for further information.