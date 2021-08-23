PHOTOS: Drunken driver had to be helped into Naas garda car after being arrested

The car stopped at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said officers had to help a highly intoxicated driver into the patrol car after being arrested.
The motorist had failed a roadside alcohol test and was later found to be eight times over the legal limit when tested at a garda station.
Photos posted on Twitter by Naas RPU showed a bottle of vodka in the footwell of the driver's seat.
The driver was charged and will be facing court proceedings soon.
Naas RPU said: "Naas RPU had to help this highly intoxicated driver into the patrol car as they had difficulty walking due to inebriation.
"The driver failed a roadside test and was found to be eight times over the legal limit when tested at a garda station.
"The driver was charged and will appear in court soon."
