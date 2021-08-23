PHOTOS: Fire fighters pull occupants from overturned vehicles in Kildare and Wicklow

Two of the collisions that Wicklow Fire Service responded to yesterday / PHOTOS: WICKLOW FIRE SERVICE
Fire fighters rushed to the scene of a number of collisions in Kildare and Wicklow yesterday.
Wicklow Fire Service said it responded to three separate incidents on Sunday morning.
Injured occupants were safely removed from the vehicles which lost control and rolled over.
Wicklow Fire Service posted photos of the accident scenes on its Twitter page and added:
"A busy morning for crews across the county.
"Three separate road traffic collisions in Wicklow and Kildare.
"Casualties extracted and doing well in the circumstances."

