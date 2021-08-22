Plan your future with a Ballyfermot College of Further Education course

Ballyfermot College of Further Education (BCFE) offers fantastic courses which lead directly to employment, or which are the foundation for further study and creative development in BCFE or in other further or higher education colleges.

BCFE is a creative, innovative and student-centred college. All courses are open to Leaving Certificate students and to mature applicants.

From animation, media, film, art and music, to social care, business, and travel and tourism, BCFE offers a wide range of top-class one and two-year, Level 5 and 6 programmes.

In addition, BCFE has three top-up degree programmes in Media Production, Animation and Computer Games.

Cecilia Munro, Principal of BCFE, says, “BCFE has an excellent reputation of providing quality first choice courses, which prepare students for employment, or further or higher education progression within their chosen career area. Students are educated and trained by highly qualified staff who have relevant industry experience.

“Class sizes are small and students are supported through their educational journey in BCFE with specific guidance, learning, pastoral care and ICT supports. Graduates of BCFE are highly sought after by employers both nationally and internationally. Students attending BCFE can uniquely avail of courses from Level 4 to Level 8, all of which are fully quality assured and recognised on the National Framework of Qualifications.”

This year BCFE will be offering a choice of one of four Traineeships programmes which are open to all student’s even those who have just completed their Leaving Certificate of those who are seeking to upskill and retrain.

These Traineeship programmes, containing 14 weeks’ work placement, are specifically created with employer needs in mind and are focused on gaining employment. BCFE sources the work placement and trainees are supported during this period so that they will succeed and impress BCFE’s sponsoring employers.

BCFE is offering the following Traineeships:

l Accountancy /Payroll Pathway Level 6 in conjunction with ACCA

l Creative Media for Production (Visual Effects/Animation/Video Production) Level 5

l Irish Traditional Music Performance, Instrument making, repair and maintenance Diploma (HND) Level 6 higher

l Logistics and Distribution Level 6

Visit www.bcfe.ie