21/08/2021

Great news for Naas with new bus service to and from Blessington

bus seats

FILE PHOTO

A new regular Local Link bus is to run between Naas and Blessington.

The service beginning on Monday, August 30 will have stops in Ballymore Eustace, Punchestown Racecourse, Naas Hospital and Naas Town Centre.

The service will operate Monday to Friday with four trips per day in each direction.

The first trip each day will arrive in Naas Town Centre at 0830. The service will provide daily departures from Blessington at 0800, 1100, 1500, and 1630. Departures from Naas will be 1000 1300 1600 and 1700.

Manager of TFI Local Link Kildare South Dublin, Alan Kerry, “We are delighted to provide a sustainable transport option for people living along this route. We are hopeful that this service will provide a real alternative to private car usage, while ensuring that those that don’t drive have a new travel option between Blessington and Naas.

"We are confident that the timetable for this service should cater for the needs of those who may wish to travel for employment, education, training, retail or recreational purposes”.

Pick Up and Drop off points along the route are as follows:
From Blessington:
• Bus Stop at Boyles Sports.
• Ballymore Inn Pub.
• Gate 1 Punchestown Racecourse.
• Naas Hospital.
• Naas Town Centre Post Office.
From Naas:
• Naas Town Centre (Post Office).
• Naas Hospital.
• Punchestown Racecourse (Gate 1)
• Ballymore Eustace (Ballymore Inn)
• Blessington Town Centre (Bus Stop at St. Mary's Church).

