KWWSPCA: Pop in to our designer shop and bag a bargain this weekend - and all about our rescue hedgehogs

The KWWSPCA will hold its third Designer Pop Up Shop on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August from 12 – 4 pm, each day in the Kilcullen Heritage Centre, Main St, Kilcullen.

We will have designer brand clothes, shoes, bags, jewellery and accessories. Most of our clothes have come from a designer boutique that has closed down. Brands will include Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, Marlene Birger, Calvin Klein, Tara Jarmon, Diane Von Furstenburg, Mint Velvet, Isabel Marant, Versace, Ted Baker, Ralph Lauren and many more.

We will also have bags from Coach, Mulberry, Kate Spade, All Saints and more.

We will follow pandemic guidelines by limiting numbers in store, social distancing, and having a one way system, and face masks must be worn. For more information call 086 3413017 or 087 6803295.

Mammy Hedgehog chose her maternity ward well!

This lovely litter of baby hedgehogs was born a few days ago at the home of one of our Noah's Ark Volunteers. She has several hedgehogs in her garden and fields, but this mammy decided she wanted to have her babies on the back doorstep!

She was given a comfortable and safe place to give birth, and all seems to be going well. Mammy hedgehog and her hoglets have now been moved to a safe, secure and quiet spot where they will be minded before being released back into the wild. Luckily for Mammy, the hoglets’ spines are quite soft when they are born.

Lost and Found Pets

The KWWPCA, as well as many other animal rescues, devotes at lot of its Facebook space to helping reunite lost dogs and cats. If you have lost a dog or a cat, or if you have found a dog or a cat, we can publish the details on our Facebook page and spread the word. All we need is a good photo of the pet, a contact number and a little information such as where it went missing or where it was found.

So many dogs and cats have been reunited with their owners in this way. Proof of ownership is always needed when someone is claiming to own a found dog or cat. Of course, if all dogs were microchipped and registered to their owners (as is the law now) and if more cats were also microchipped (not a legal requirement but highly recommended) our ‘Lost and Found’ service would not be necessary.

PS: Our two special needs kittens, who featured in last week’s paper, have found themselves a lovely new home together with one of our long time supporters. We wish them all well.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

