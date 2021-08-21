Property Watch: Fifty-five acres of midlands land auctioned

Fifty-five acres at Fossy Upper, Timahoe, Co Laois, were sold by auction on two weeks ago.

Before a small crowd of around 10 people, the bidding opened at €275,000 with two bidders up to €455,000. At that stage, the property was withdrawn and sold afterwards to an undisclosed purchaser, who is believed to be from the general locality.

The property is in an excellent location approx 1km from the village of Timahoe, 12km from Portlaoise, 9km from Stradbally and 8km from The Swan.

The entire is laid out in the one block with extensive frontage on two roads of over 1.5km. The lands were all in grass laid out in four main divisions with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout.

Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers handled the sale on behalf of the vendor and said that “all parties were delighted with the result and the sale reinforces the strength of the current land market”.