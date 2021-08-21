Kildare Property Watch: Roomy bungalow at Rivercourt, Newbridge, on market for €475,000

A four-bedroom family home at the well-established Rivercourt estate in Newbridge has come on the market with an asking price of €475,000.

Rivercourt is a small residential development of 24 detached bungalows on the banks of the River Liffey, in an excellent central location only a short walk from the town centre. Built in 1989, the property is approached by a cobble lock drive with gardens to front and rear. Outside, it has three paved patio areas, two barna sheds, three outside taps and an outside socket.

The house is presented in good condition throughout containing c 1,873 sq ft (c 174 sq m) of accommodation with the benefit of oil-fired central heating, woodgrain PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascias/soffits, conservatory, external walls pumped for insulation, a reinsulated attic, part brick façade and oak fitted kitchen.

Accommodation in the home comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, utility, family room, four bedrooms, bathroom and an ensuite.

According to the selling agent, this is an ideal family home in a much sought after development where houses rarely come to the market and must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property is centrally located only a short walk from the town centre and all the amenities including schools, churches, pubs, restaurants and tremendous shopping facilities.

There is good road and rail infrastructure closeby with the bus route on the Naas road, M7 motorway access at Junction 10 and train service direct to Dublin city centre.

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433 550 who can be contacted for further information or appointments to view. He is guiding a sale price of €475,000 on the property.