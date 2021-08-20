Former publican who bravely battled Covid-19 last year passes away peacefully surrounded by loving family

A retired Kildare publican who had a dramatic recovery after contracting Covid-19 last year has sadly passed away.

Kildare town resident Ollie Doyle spent a total of three months in hospital including 57 days in ICU and five-and-a-half weeks in a coma.

The life-long GAA fan ran the Round Tower House pub (now Cunningham’s) and The Vatican pub (now Harte’s) in Kildare town as well as Todd’s pub in Naas before retiring from the business more than 15 years ago.

Ollie died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Ann and their children, Olivia, Richard and Orla.

He is deeply regretted by his son in law Aidan, daughter in law Sinead, grandchildren Paddy, Robyn and Chara, his brother, sisters, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ollie is predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and Thomas, his sister Mona and brothers, Tommy, Paddy and Eugene.

Ollie's remains will be reposing at his home in Dara Park in Kildare town but as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the house will remain private.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, with a maximum of 50 people in the church.

Those wishing to pay their respects may line the route to the church or to the cemetery, maintaining social distancing and adhering to current government and HSE guidelines.

Removal will take place from the family home to arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm on Sunday with burial afterwards in St Conleth’s Cemetery.

Requiem Mass may be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/

Those wishing to leave condolences may do so on this link

May Ollie Rest in Peace.