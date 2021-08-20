Well-known Naas company hiring for full-time job

JOBS ALERT: Vacancy for HGV Truck Mechanic at Roe Oils Ltd
Naas Patio and Paving Centre
Require a Full Time Office Administrator
Job Role consists of:
Forklift knowledge and advantage but not essential as full training can be provided.
Please Contact Brendan for more details on 087 2582931 or email: info@naaspatiocentre.com.
