19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Advice to help prevent thefts at farms

Lock damaged and gardening tools taken from shed near Newbridge

File Photo of padlock

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí have issued simple but effective Farm Theft Prevention Advice to help prevent crimes targeting farmers and landowners. 


1. Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse. Consider well-built structure and connect to alarm.

Photograph machinery and tools, keep a detailed record of make, serial number and colour.

Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.

For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall.

2. Restrict access to your farmyard, install gates and fix them to sturdy concrete or metal posts.

Keep them locked and consider appropriate signage such as “private property”.

3. Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house.

Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.

4. Consider joining a Community Alert scheme or starting your own.

5. There are some effective and reasonably priced GPS tracking systems for trailers and ATV on the market. Research and consider buying them.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media