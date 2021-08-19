Not so fast! You won't believe speed of this 4X4 with trailer on a motorway

The 4X4 and trailer stopped at the scene / PHOTO: MITCHELSTOWN ROADS POLICING UNIT
This 4x4 and trailer was detected travelling at 113kph on the M8 near Fermoy yesterday.
Mitchelstown Roads Policing Unit confirmed the official speed limit for vehicles towing a trailer is 80kph.
Gardaí also said the he driver didn't have the proper license for this vehicle.
A speeding ticket was issued and local court proceedings will follow.
The maximum speed limit for a vehicle towing a trailer is 80km/h, and this also applies on roads where the posted road sign speed limit is higher.
As always drivers are subject to the lowest posted speed sign so it will not always be possible to travel at 80km/h.
