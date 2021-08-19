Prime Newbridge town centre retail premises up for sale Newbridge

Jordan Auctioneers have just brought to the market a retail premises occuping a high profile location on the west side of Charlotte Street in the heart of Newbridge town centre.

The immediate surrounding area is predominantly retail/commercial in nature with nearby occupiers including Penney’s, The Credit Union, AIB, Bank of Ireland, Post Office, Michael Murphy’s furniture, Courtyard Shopping Centre and Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema.

The unit, formerly occupied by Choice Furnishings, comprises a two storey mid-terraced retail building fronting onto Charlotte Street with access for deliveries available from Charlotte Street or via the rear yard accessed via Henry Street.

Internally, it provides a retail showroom and kitchen on the ground floor and a showroom, office and WC on the first floor. There is also a small lock up retail unit currently occupied by a barbers let on a month by month basis, currently generating an income of €5,200 per annum.

Newbridge town has thrived over the last 20 years with significant residential and commercial development and important service centre for County Kildare, one of the biggest traffic corridors in the Country. Existing employers in the area include Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Bord Na Mona, Oral B, The Defence Forces, Lily O’Briens Chocolates and the Bloodstock Industry.

The subject site is zoned Town Centre in the Newbridge Local Area Plan 2013 – 2019 which has been extended until December 2021.

The property is ideal for a professional owner occupier or as an investment property with good interest in the property already having only come on the market in the last week, according to the selling agent.

The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan Auctionners, who are issuing a guide price of €395,000 for the entire.

Find out more

Additional information is available through Paddy Jordan and Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.