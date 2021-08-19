Plans revealed for new café / restaurant in Newbridge town

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the change of use of existing ground floor launderette to a sit-down restaurant/cafe with take away facility.
The Snow White Launderette property is located on George's Street in Newbridge.
The designs include the installation of new windows at the side and the rear of the building.
Internal alterations are also planned to accommodate the development.
