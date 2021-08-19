NICE ONE! Kildare person nearly €10k richer after big win at the races

A racing fan in County Kildare is celebrating this week after a flutter on the horses ended up landing them a tidy cash boost of over €9,600.

The winning bets cost the anonymous punter just €2 in a BoyleSports shop in the county and consisted of two €1 placepots.

They needed their selections to be placed in the first six races on the first day of York’s Ebor Festival on Wednesday, and with places secured for Hurricane Ivor (7/1), Imperial Fighter (11/2), Yibir (6/1), Alenquer (8/1), Arcadian Sunrise (11/4) and Rajinsky (7/1), all eyes turned to the 4.45.

The coup was nearly scuppered after a nail-biting finish, but 8/1 shot Noorban held on for third by a short head, which was enough to bag the tasty four-figure sum.

The placepot dividend paid €4,834.70, but with two winning lines at €1 each, the lucky winner walked out of the shop richer to the tune of €9,669.40.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Hats off to our County Kildare customer who has been well rewarded for a great run on the first day of York races.

"The winning lines only cost €2, but their savvy selections have delivered a return of €9,669 so we wish them well with the celebrations!”