Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 19

The death has occurred of Sean Berry

Marhaba, Tully East, Kildare Town, Kildare



Berry, Sean (Capt Retd. and formerly of Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association). Husband of the late Alyce and father of the late Gill, peacefully at Naas Hospital on August 17th 2021. Sadly missed by his loving son Paddy, daughter Vivienne, daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Tom, grandsons Jeff and David, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Saturday (21st August) to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Marion Malone

Kilcock, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare



Malone (née Parsons) (Ballycannon, Kilcock and formerly of Avondale Leixlip, Co. Kildare), August 17th. 2021, (peacefully), at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Marion, beloved wife of John and dear mother of John, David, Robert and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter-in-law Noreen, granddaughters Lauren and Abigail, brother John, sister Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Marion’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Saturday morning, 21st August, at 10.00am by following the link below;

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breeda) McGannon (née O'Reilly)

6 Geraldine Road, Athy, Kildare / Hacketstown, Carlow / Rathdangan, Wicklow



(Recently of Hamilton Lodge, Rathdangan, Co. Wicklow). Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Cherised mother of Michael, John, Paddy and Susanna. Loving grandmother of Róisín, Shane, Ciarán, Laura, Louise, Thomas, Cathal and Seán. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Mick, daughters-in-law Noreen and Christina, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday (20th August) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 50 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

For 91 years a life of gentle love and laughter and quiet elegance.

Sleep well

The death has occurred of Veronica (Vera) ROBINSON

Graiguecullen, Carlow / Athy, Kildare



Veronica (Vera) Robinson of 2 Sleaty Park View, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Clommullion, Athy, Co.Kildare, passed away peacefully, on August 18th, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Willie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, sons Graham, Georgie and Nathan, grandchildren, former husband George, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, Vera’s Funeral Mass (limited to 50 people) will take place on Friday at 11.30am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Funeral afterwards to Sleaty New Cemetery.

Vera’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, online streaming service by using the following link http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.