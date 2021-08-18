Boss of new US plant in Newbridge says it wants to be "good neighbour" in local community

The new boss of the Keurig Dr Pepper Ireland (KDPI) plant in Newbridge expects the facility to be open as soon as next month.

The large 34,191 square metre premises is surrounded by 209 car parking spaces and 40 bicycle spaces in Great Connell Business Park.

KDPI general manager Randy Howorka said employees were already working from home and will be transferring to the former Lidl site in coming weeks.

Mr Howorka told the Leader: “We expect to be open in early October or even late September and we are all looking forward to that.”

Some employees took part in a local clean-up of a local walking and jogging area last week in conjunction with Newbridge Tidy Towns.

Mr Howorka said the initiative helped employees to meet in person and bond while doing good work for the local community.

Mr Howorka also said that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc takes its corporate social responsibility very seriously and its employees engage closely with local communities.

He added: “We are committed to being a good neighbour in the communities where our employees, customers and consumers live and work. We want to build engagement.”

In the US, the company helps to build or improve playgrounds and provide sports equipment to youth organizations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, it donated beverages and snacks to to hospital canteens.

The company actively encourages employees to volunteer with local charities and it provides grants towards the activities of the groups.

The company behind over 100 brands such as 7Up and Canada Dry said it expects to grow by up to 7% in 2021.

The corporate giant is also helping to address the effects of climate change with recycled packaging, efficient natural resource use and sustainable supply chains.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has 27,000 employees worldwide and had annual revenues of over $11bn in 2020.

Other well known brands in its portfolio include Snapple, Sunkist, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop.