Gardaí investigating after three men spotted trespassing on private property

Gardaí are investigating after three men were captured on CCTV trespassing on private property near Kilcock.
The incident happened in the Ballycaghan area outside the town at 1pm on Monday last, August 16.
The men were seen trying to gain entry to a building.
It's believed the trio left the area in a blue coloured saloon type car.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kilcock Garda Station.
