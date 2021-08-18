18/08/2021

Search our Archive

BREAKING: Newbridge woman (40s) in hospital in Dublin after aggravated burglary

NEWBRIDGE GARDA STATION

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A woman aged in her 40s has been hospitalised after she was injured in an aggravated burglary in Newbridge.

The incident happened on the Henry Street area before midnight last night.

Local Gardaí were alerted and rushed to the scene and arrested two men.

The men are being questioned at Newbridge Garda Station.

An ambulance was also called and the woman was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Under the law, an aggravated burglary is an offence of breaking into a property armed with a weapon or if the occupants are threatened, put in fear or injured. 

Referring to the incident, a Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí have arrested two men following an aggravated burglary at a property on Henry Street, Newbridge, shortly before 11:45pm last night, Tuesday 17th August 2021.

 "A woman in her 40s was injured during the incident and was brought to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

"The men both in their 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Newbridge Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media