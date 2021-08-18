18/08/2021

Over 3,000 people currently waiting for passports in County Kildare

Senan Hogan

More than 3,000 people with Co Kildare addresses are currently waiting to have their passports processed.
Last week Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney issued advice that people should not book flights unless the have a valid passport and said more staff are being hired in September.
According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, there are 2,681 books and 428 card applications on the system for applicants with a postal address in County Kildare.
Of these there are 949 books and 112 cards awaiting action by the applicant.
Overall, the number of online passport applications in the system is currently approximately 95,000 as of last weekend.
A Department spokesperson added: “The applications can be divided as incomplete applications standing at 43,000 (where we are awaiting further documentation from applicants), with 52,000 applications with the Passport Service currently processing.
In July, the average number of applications received per week was 20,000.
“In the first week of August, more than 22,000 applications were received.
“Since May we have produced 325,148 passports.
“This represents 83% of the overall 391,841 passports produced since January.
“In the month of July 86,452 passport applications were received and 103,083 passports were produced.”

