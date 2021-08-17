17/08/2021

Tomorrow's Lotto jackpot will be second largest in 2021

This Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is heading for €11 million.

In the history of the National Lottery, only 28 Lotto jackpot prizes over €10 million have been won since the game was launched in 1988.

Earlier this year, a Lotto jackpot worth over €12.7 million was won at the Circle K service station in Co. Kilkenny.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June and the next winner will become the 6th Lotto jackpot winner of 2021.

Despite the massive jackpot on offer, a potential winner of Wednesday night’s draw will only become the second largest jackpot winner of 2021 after a Kilkenny family scooped a €12.7 million Lotto prize last April.

In last Saturday’s €10.3 million Lotto draw, a massive 38 players came agonisingly close to the jackpot, missing out by just one solitary number. Due to the high level of public interest, the National Lottery has advised players to purchase their tickets early to avoid queues and to be in with a chance of winning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is exactly why our players love the Lotto game. The current jackpot has been rolling since June and with an estimated jackpot of €11 million on offer, we are seeing an increase in interest from our players who hope to become Ireland’s latest Lotto multi-millionaires. As we get closer to Wednesday’s cut-off for ticket sales at 7.45pm, there will be an increase of activity at Lotto terminals in stores throughout the country. We are reminding our players to continue to heed government health advice and purchase their tickets early in-store, in-app or at www.lottery.ie before the deadline.”

