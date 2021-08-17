Naas social club looking for volunteers

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Naas Arch Club is a social club for adults with special needs, providing a weekly outlet where they gather in a secure environment and enjoy many activities together.
The club has been closed since early 2020 due to the pandemic and it is hoping to resume soon, possibly in September.
It has a great team of volunteers who contribute greatly to the running of the club but they need to recruit more help.
Get involved
If you are interested in getting involved or know anyone who might be interested, please contact Orla O Connell on 086 8070809 or Denis O’ Sullivan on 085 7274796.
