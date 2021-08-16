16/08/2021

Host families required for teenage girls studying in Kildare school

classroom

FILE PHOTO

Host families are urgently sought for three fully-vaccinated girls who will be studying in Maynooth Community College.

They will be arriving in Ireland between the 25th and 26th of August.

Love 2 Learn (L2L) is a Language & Grinds School based in Waterford that has been operating since 2017 nationwide for Irish and International students.

Three host families who would be interested in hosting three 15 year-old girls for the full school year.

The students will be studying Transition Year at Maynooth Community College and arriving in Ireland between Aug 25th and

The host families play a key role in fulfilling L2L’s mission of breaking down the barriers of culture, language and geography that divide us.

Households are invited to become a host family for international students and be part of this great cultural exchange.

Further information regarding pay and student profiles will be made available upon contact.

For more information, contact: info@love2learn.ie

