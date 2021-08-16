Taxi driver arrested for driving under influence of drugs by Naas Gardaí

Two taxi vehicles seized at the scene in Naas / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
A taxi driver who tested positive for the Benzodiazepines illegal drug was arrested last night.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint at the time.
Gardaí also said two taxi drivers were driving uninsured vehicles.
The Policing Unit posted a photo on Twitter showing a truck towing away two taxi vehicles to the local vehicle pound.
The vehicle of an unaccompanied Leaner driver was also seized under the Road Traffic Act.
A total of four vehicles were seized at the checkpoint.
