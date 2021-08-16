Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 16

The death has occurred of Tom Carberry

Mylerstown, Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Moate, Westmeath / Lorrha, Tipperary / Portumna, Galway



Tom passed away peacefully on Friday 13th August, in the care of Saint Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Jack, his mother Mary and sister Bridie (Jo). Tom will be deeply missed by his adoring wife Joan, sisters Maura Newman, Rose Smith, Kay Walsh, Joan Garvan, Patricia McCormack, Terry McGann and Carmel Foxe, brother John Jo Carberry, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

In keeping with HSE, NPHET and public health guidelines attendance at funerals is limited. Please respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.

A private Mass will be celebrated, for the repose of Tom's soul, with family and friends, on Tuesday 17th August, in St. Ruadhan's Church, Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, at 12 noon. Tom will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery immediately after Mass.

Tom's funeral cortège will arrive to the church on Tuesday morning at 11:45 in preparation for Mass at 12 o'clock. Please maintain the respect of social distance for each other as directed by the HSE and Public Health.

With current restrictions funerals are limited in numbers to immediate family and friends only. Please feel free to express your sympathies and support to the family in Tom's condolence page below. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to St. Brigid's Hospice on the following link DONATE NOW

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (née Kenny)

Killyon, Mucklon, Enfield, Kildare / Prosperous, Kildare



O'Brien ( nee Kenny ) Margaret, Killyon, Mucklon, Enfield, Co.Kildare and late of Downings, Prosperous, Co.Kildare, August 15th 2021, peacefully at St.Brigid's hospice the Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, sons William, Michael, Edward, Andrew, Patrick and Joseph, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Margaret ( limited to 50 persons ). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Margaret's Funeral service can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11 am by clicking on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live web cam interruptions or issues.

Margaret's Funeral Cortege will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Wednesday at 10.30am approx to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Staplestown Cemetery, travelling via her residence. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Margaret to www.friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie

The death has occurred of Mary Pender

Ticknevin, Carbury, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving mother Ellen. Sadly missed by her devoted father Paddy her brothers and sisters Jim, Catherina, Sandra , Paddy Joe, Madeline, Elaine, Josephine, Deirdre and Nicola, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, aunts, uncles extended family and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Mary will be reposing at her home (Ticknevin) on Monday from 3-7pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Mass can viewed be on the Carbury Parish webcam via the following link: https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/.

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Kare Services.

You can line the route from Mary's home to Holy Trinity Church, via Rathmore and Dreenane, while following social distancing.

The death has occurred of George Walsh

Caragh Heights, Caragh, Naas, Kildare / Kilmacow, Kilkenny



George Walsh

Caragh Heights, Caragh, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Beechers Wood House, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and Dunkitt, Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny

who died on Sunday 15th August 2021

at home surrounded by his loving family, Predeceased by his wife Kathleen (Née Roche). George will be sadly missed by his daughter Nicola (MacDermott), son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren Grace and Ella, sisters-in-law Eileen (Forristal) and Maura (McGee), brothers-in-law Johnny and Eugene, nephew Gerard, niece Ann (Vaughan) extended family, neighbours and friends.

REST IN PEACE

George will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday 16th August from 5.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 17th August, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view George's Mass please click on the link below at 10.55am on Tuesday:

www.kilmacowparish.com

The death has occurred of Neil IGOE

The Paddocks, Naas, Kildare



In the loving arms of his wife Manuela in Loughton, Essex, England.

Neil will be sadly missed by his loving wife Manuela, his children Vanessa, Alexander and Christian, his dear mother and father Patsy and Bill, brothers Dermot and Ken, sister Patricia, parents-in-law Rita and Georgio, sisters-in-law Mary and Caroline, brother-in-law Sergio and his wife Cristina, Patricia's partner Charlie, nephew Conor, nieces Sophie, Emily, Chloe and Aimeé, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

"May Neil Rest In Peace"

"House Strictly Private Please"

Neil's Funeral will take place in England. Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be entered in the Condolence Book below.