Naas public buildings could open for use of toilet facilities

Naas Town Hall
At least one public building in Naas is likely to be made available for use as a public toilet.
Green Party councillor Colm Kenny said that because of the “increasing emphasis on an outdoor summer” a decision should be made about providing easily accessible public toilets.
He suggested that the new library building at Naas Town Hall could be used along with a building at Punchestown Racecourse which was previously used by a pony club.
He said there needs to be a policy governing this at Kildare County Council level.
