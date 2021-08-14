Drugs and cash seized in house in Monread area of Naas

Gardai seized drugs and cash in a house in Naas.
Gardaí carried out a search at a residence in Naas, at approximately 8pm on Monday, the 9th of August.
Cannabis and cocaine valued at approximately €3,900 was seized as well as cash in excess of €2,400 and other drug paraphernalia.
One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and charged in relation to this incident.
He is due to appear before a sitting of Naas District Court at 10:30am on Wednesday, the 1st of September.
