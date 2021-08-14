Motoring: Party time with the new Ford Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid

The Ford Fiesta has been a motoring icon for well over four decades now, and the current (seventh generation) model has not only moved upmarket, but it offers the most comprehensive and versatile line-up of variants in its history.

From the stylish Fiesta Trend Connected and Titanium, sporty ST-Line, upscale Vignale, and the SUV-inspired Active crossover, to the Ford Performance-developed Fiesta ST, Ford’s highly respected Fiesta is now more appealing than ever.

For the first time ever, Ford has introduced an EcoBoost Hybrid (mild hybrid/MHEV) engine to their existing petrol engine line-up. The hybrid powertrain uses an electric motor to support Ford’s multiple award-winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine, delivering more power (125PS) and improved fuel economy (up to 56.5mpg).

The 48V Lithium-ion battery is automatically charged with regenerative braking, so there is no need to look for places to recharge.

Superior Quality & Refinement

Each Fiesta variant delivers sophisticated driver assistance and connectivity technologies, superior quality and refinement, and stylish exterior and interior designs — alongside a class-leading fun-to-drive experience. Technology highlights include enhanced versions of Ford’s Pedestrian Detection and Active Park Assist systems, SYNC 3 connectivity and an exclusive B&O PLAY Sound System for rich and powerful high-quality audio.

The Fiesta is available in a five-door body style across the entire range, with a three-door body style reserved for the ST-Line and ST variants.

Some of the new Ford Fiesta’s body panels are made using a new manufacturing technology that analyses the noise frequencies produced during the stamping process and can identify a component that will not meet Ford’s quality standards before it leaves the stamping machine.

The Fiesta’s doors now require 20% less effort to close, because of improvements to the air extractors inside the car. Innovative, concealed door edge protectors spring quickly in to place when the doors are opened to protect both the Fiesta’s doors, and those of cars parked alongside from dings and scrapes.

Additionally, pressure sensors inside the Fiesta’s doors enable restraint systems to be activated several milliseconds sooner in the event of a side impact.

The Fiesta factory in Cologne, Germany, produces a new Fiesta every 68 seconds, and can build about 20,000 different variations of the Fiesta in total. As a result, Fiesta buyers can ensure that their new Fiesta is as individual as they are.

Test Car Details

My test car was a new Ford Fiesta ST-Line 5-door, 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid 125PS six-speed manual finished in ever-popular Agate Black metallic paint.

The Fiesta ST-Line is very agile and composed, which makes it great for both town and motorway driving. The sports tuned suspension provides the car with excellent driving dynamics and delivers a sure-footed driving experience. The lighter steering in this model means it’s easier and sharper to drive, there’s enough weight that you can feel the resistance coming through as you turn into a corner, and the feedback through the steering wheel means you can place the car on the road with ease.

Body control is very good, and mid-corner bumps don’t upset the balance — making the car impressively comfortable. The Fiesta’s driving position is also excellent, with ample adjustment of the steering wheel and driver’s seat available.

Low Running Costs

Ford’s 1.0-litre EcoBoost Mild-Hybrid (MHEV) engine consumes as little as 5.0-litres of petrol for every 100km’s driven on a WLTP combined driving cycle. The 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in just 9.4-seconds on the way to a top speed of 200km/h (where permitted), while an impressive CO2 emission figure of 116g/km leads to annual road tax of just €190.

Insurance premiums and maintenance costs have been kept low by Ford’s intelligent approach to manufacturing. Bake-hardened steel on the front wings, for example, offers better resistance to low speed bumps and scrapes. Headlamps and tail lamps are positioned high, away from potential impacts, while specially shaped 'crash cans' are designed as sacrificial parts, collapsing predictably in an impact to prevent more extensive damage and higher repair bills.

Verdict & Pricing

There are very few (if any) superminis on the market that come close to matching the new Ford Fiesta’s ability, efficiency, and comfort. The Fiesta is driver-friendly, spacious, and great fun on the road.

Pricing for the new Ford Fiesta starts at just €18,950, with the highly specified ST-Line model priced from €21,795. The new Fiesta is comfortable, refined, practical and comes with plenty of standard features. The improvements made in terms of cabin quality, technology, infotainment systems and space, allows the new Ford Fiesta to be the best it has ever been.

