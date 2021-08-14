Auction results: location the key for midlands land sale

Midlands auctioneer Matt Dunne had some very successful sales recently.

First online land sale

Matt Dunne Auctioneer recently used the platform LSL Auctions for selling a seven-acre field with small farm yard at Kileenmore, Killeigh, Tullamore, Co Offaly, about three miles from Town. Whilst the land wasn’t ‘top grade’, said Matt Dunne it was in the right location and 10 people registered to bid!

On the day, four active bidders arrived at the auction rooms and the remainder were online. Bidding opened up at €70,000 with increments of €2,500. The bidding moved at a ferocious pace between the room and online, with one of the active parties sipping a coffee in a café on the Champs Élysées.

According to the auctioneer, another interested party is working hard in Sydney Australia and wants to invest some money in Ireland in anticipation of coming home. The eventual buyer is a native of Portarlington and is based in Dubai. The reserve was €85,000 on the day and the owner was thrilled with the eventual selling price of €110,000 which was 25% over the initial reserve.

Land at the Borness, Mountmellick, sells at auction

Friday, July 30, was also a busy day for the Portarlington-based auctioneer.

With the help of the LSL Auctions property platform, he held a hybrid auction on the lands in Hammer Lane, Mountmellick. The vendor was Mr Aidan Keogh. A fragmented holding of residence with 40 acres was put up for sale in 10 lots.

Lot 1: Bungalow on one acre. Sale agreed prior to auction.

Lot 2: Four acres sold for €37,000.

Lot 3: 17 acres of commonage plus farmyard — withdrawn, now quoting €100,000 current bid €85,000.

Lot 4: 3 ½ acres. Sold for €35,000.

Lot 5: 1.05 acres. Withdrawn at €15,000, under active negotiation.

Lot 6: 2.25 acres. Sold at €19,000.

Lots 7,8 and 9: All sold to one buyer after the auction.

Lot 10: A traditional turf bank: Sold for €8,000.

The owner of the property was delighted with the outcome and he couldn’t believe the interest generated by the marketing campaign.

Matt Dunne believes this hybrid approach is what suits people best. According to the auctioneer, if they are tech savvy and it suits them, they will bid online, but the older generation prefer the more traditional method of attending the auction in person.

