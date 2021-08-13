Family concerned for welfare of missing teenager

Brandon O'Connell Walsh
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Brandon O'Connell Walsh, 19 years, who is missing from Mallow, Co Cork since yesterday - Thursday evening.
Brandon was last seen in Glanmore, Cork at approximately 9.30p.m.
Brandon is described as being 6' 2" in height, with brown hair and of slim build.
When last seen, Brandon was wearing a white jumper, blue Adidas leggings and grey runners.
Gardaí and family are concerned for Brandon's welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
