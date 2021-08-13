Truck stopped by gardaí for being dangerously overloaded

The vehicle at the scene / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
This vehicle was was stopped by gardaí after they became suspicious of the size of the load it was carrying.
Dublin Metropolitan North Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Blanchardstown also found the vehicle had no motor tax.
The vehicle was seized and weighed.
It emerged that it weighed in a 6,820 kgs almost double the maximum weight this vehicle should be - 500 kgs.
Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow.
