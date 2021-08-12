NEW: Garda warning about risk of fitness apps revealing personal information

Gardaí have warned of the risk of fitness apps revealing details about yourself to criminals.

Officers said the information may be used to identify where you live or when your home or vehicle is vacant.

Gardaí said: "In the pursuit of fitness and general health we rely more and more on fitness devices and apps.

"Some people then post the routes they ran, walked or cycled, publicly on social media or they may upload the app history of their routes online publicly."

"Remember, this can be seen by all, including those who may use it for nefarious reasons.

"Consider that if the route you use is near your home and it is a regular route/routine for you, this may identify the location of your house and let people know when your home or vehicle is vacant.

"Look at your privacy settings. Sometimes keeping such information private is the right thing to do."