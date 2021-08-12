Going on Staycation? Read this advice from gardaí to protect your home and property

As we approach the middle of August, Gardaí have issued advice on people going on holidays before children go back to school.

• Ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property.

• If possible leave a car in the driveway, this gives the impression someone is at home.

• Cancel deliveries such as milk and ask someone to collect your post.

• Lock away wheelie bins, ladders and other tools that could be used to climb on or force an entry.

• Keep your garden tidy, and if you’re away for a prolonged period ask someone to cut your grass.

• Secure any garden sheds with good quality locks, and independently secure bikes and other high value items. Consider marking high value items with your Eircode or other property marking system.

• Cash and Jewellery remain the targeted items. Don’t keep large amounts of cash at home and either take your jewellery with you or invest in a good quality safe.

• Consider installing a Video Doorbell. These are becoming very affordable and allows you to remotely answer a caller to your door; which again gives the impression someone is at home.

The information provided by Meath Crime Prevention on Facebooks says don’t hesitate to contact your local Garda Crime Prevention Officer.

And remember, #Covid19 can still spread and infect people who haven’t been vaccinated. So if you are going out or on holidays, keep to small groups to help stop the spread.

Stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19.

Let’s get our lives back safely.