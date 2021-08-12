Gardaí seize cash in investigation into illegal trafficking

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) conducted a search in Co Dublin this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group suspected of being involved in the trafficking of illegal immigrants.

During the course of the search, €16,000 in cash was seized along with five mobile phones and financial documentation.

This joint investigation is being conducted by GNIB and the U.K. authorities into the activities of an organised crime group who are suspected to be involved in money laundering as well as the smuggling of illegal immigrants through the large–scale production, distribution and use of false documents with the aim of providing illegal entry into Ireland and the Common Travel Area with the U.K.

On the 28th April 2021 an operation between GNIB and the U.K. law enforcement agencies took place involving the search of six properties in Ireland and two premises in the U.K. Following this, members from GNIB froze €33,000 in a bank account while also seizing electronic devices and financial documentation.

This investigation has resulted in two persons being charged with offences contrary to section 2 of the Illegal Immigration Act 2000 and Section 29 of the Criminal Justice (Theft & Fraud Offences) Act 2001 (custody/control of a false instrument).