Impressive US plant in Newbridge nearly open as workers carry out clean-up of local area

US multi-national Keurig Dr Pepper is forging close links with local community groups in advance of the official opening of its new plant in Newbridge.

The company behind over 100 brands such as 7Up and Canada Dry is currently converting the former Lidl warehouse in Great Connell Business Park in a project worth more than €2m.

Around 50 people have been hired for Keurig Dr Pepper Ireland (KDPI) and operations are due to begin at the impressive facility in September or October.

Today, some employees got involved in a clean-up of local jogging and walking areas in conjunction with Newbridge Tidy Towns.

A KDPI spokesperson said: “We aren’t opened as of yet but we felt it would be beneficial for our employees to come together and help clean up a very popular walking/jogging area of Newbridge which works out to be just outside our facility.

“We would like to show people in the local community and broader county that even though we aren’t opened as of yet , we as a company care about the environment and always will going forward.”

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has 25,000 employees worldwide and had annual revenues of over $11bn in 2020.

Other well known brands in its portfolio include Snapple, Sunkist, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop.

The firm is currently coming off a strong year of trading as customers forced to stay at home during the pandemic led to an increase in product sales.

The vacant former Lidl building in Newbridge is being converted for beverage manufacturing by main contractor, John Paul Construction Ltd.

The gross floor area of the premises is increasing from 31,986 sq m to 34,191 sq m and includes 209 car parking spaces and 40 bicycle spaces.

Other additions on the site will be an external chiller, condensing units and a wastewater treatment plant.

A firm known for being socially and environmentally responsible, Keurig Dr Pepper recently agreed to cut its use of plastic for packaging by 20% by 2025.

The multi-national also gets involved in local communities surrounding its plants by sponsoring events and outreach initiatives to foster mutual understanding.