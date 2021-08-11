Kildare Death Notices for Wednesday, August 11

The death has occurred of Brendan Cully

Leixlip, Kildare / Carbury, Kildare



Cully (Glendale, Leixlip and formerly of Carbury, Co. Kildare and founder of Cully Automation Ltd.), August 8th. 2021. Brendan, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of David, Claire, Enda and Aoife. Father-in-law to Liza, Nick, Shona and Darragh. Pre-deceased by his brother Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Rian, Caoimhe, Oisin, Daniel, Evan, Sadie, Cian and Rosie, brothers Tom, Michael, Richard and Pauric, sisters Aileen, Betty, Mary, Geraldine and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Brendan’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Thursday morning, 12th August, at 11.00am by following the link below:

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of David Ryan

Cornels Court, Newbridge, Kildare



Son of the late John and brother of the late baby Ann. Sadly missed by his loving mother Connie, brothers Paul, Mark and Fergal, sister Niamh, sisters in law Mary and Sarah, brother in law Mark, godsons, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May David Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from his family home on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. David's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website: www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

The death has occurred of Maurice McCARTHY

Landen Park, Oldtown Demesne, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Sheila (née Duggan) and dear father of Deirdre, Muiris, Conor and Caroline. Greatly missed by his sister Diana, brothers-in-law Cyril, Donie and Niall, sister-in-law Gretta, daughters-in-law Anna and Annie, grandchildren Bowen, Calder, Diarmuid and Mary-Angela, as well as relatives, neighbours and friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Irish Cancer Society.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, August 12th in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Maurice will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but could not due to current restrictions can feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of P.J Carroll

Askinraw Drive, Suncroft, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael, Joe, Damien (Rip) and Thomas, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May P.J Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft. P.J's funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM and also live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page : www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming