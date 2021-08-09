Most Kildare children are availing of two years of the free pre-school year

Over four-fifths of children living in County Kildare have availed of two years of the universal pre-school programme, according to official figures.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderick O’Connor said the proportion of children availing of the full two-year entitlement is determined by a range of factors, including parental choice with regard to school starting age.

Established in 2010, the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programme is a two-year, universal pre-school programme available to all children within the eligible age range.

The minister said that children are eligible to enrol in the programme once they are two years and eight months of age in the September of a given programme year and are eligible to avail of two years of the programme (provided that they are not older than five years and six months at the end of the programme year.

The ECCE programme is not a mandatory programme and parents can choose to send their child to the ECCE programme for two years, one year or not at all. Since the introduction of the Programme in 2010, uptake rates have been approximately 95% of eligible children.

The scheme is administered by Pobal — a non-profit organisation that supports local agencies and communities on behalf of the government. The State pays participating playschools and daycare services a set amount per child to offer the ECCE service.

In return, participating centres and playschools provide a pre-school service free of charge to all children within the qualifying age range.

The service is for a set number of hours over a set period of weeks.