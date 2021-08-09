Clane sisters are considering a career in showbiz

Two young Clane sisters, who have begun budding acting careers are in the running for roles in international TV projects, it has emerged.

Isabel (12) and Ruby (10) Connolly have sent audition tapes in recent days for TV series in the UK and the US.

The girls’ mum Mandy told the Leader: “We have signed non disclosure agreements but they have recently auditioned for separate TV series in the UK as well as the US so they're looking forward to hearing back from those.”

Mandy said that the siblings have been singing and dancing as soon as they could walk and talk.

She added: “On Saturday nights, they would put on little shows for me and their dad.”

Ruby, who is a pupil at Scoil Bhríde in Clane, has just finished filming on the Mildly Different film about a young girl with autism who struggles with the world around her until the kindness of one person changes her life.

Both Isabel and Ruby have been members of the Kildare-based Vicky Barry Performing Arts since they were three.

Ruby previously featured in a Dublin Airport billboard campaign and was also cast as the little girl who lost her teddy in the TV Tesco ad.

Mandy added that although both girls are still very young, they love acting jobs and are interested in future careers in the industry.

Talented Isabel, who is going into first year in Newbridge College in September, is also interested in teaching.

She was awarded a best young actor award in LA film festival and another in the Wexford film festival.

Mandy said: “They both definitely want to pursue a career in the business.



Balance

“We try to keep them balanced. It's a very tough business.

“A lot of the films sets we have been on, we have met others and many have part-time jobs or even full-time jobs and do the work because they love it, not to make money. Sometimes what happens is that you get one big break, and you don't have to audition for roles so much after that — the casting agents come to you."