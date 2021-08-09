Major footwear brand coming to Kildare Village

Major footwear brand Skechers is the latest big fashion name to come to Kildare Village.

The luxury retail complex is enjoying a busy trade since reopening in June following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Skechers is a major global company with annual sales of over $4bn dollars.

The company, which is headquartered in California, sold 163m pairs of footwear in 2020.

There are more than 4,000 Skechers stores in over 70 countries worldwide.

It’s the second major US brand establishing a new outlet in Co Kildare in coming weeks.

American Eagle Outfitters confirmed the opening of a store in Whitewater Shopping Centre in September - following on the footsteps of the first Irish store in Dublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre this week.

Nish Soneji, CEO of American Eagle AEO EU said: “We are proud to be opening the first American Eagle store at the Jervis Shopping Centre closely followed by the second store at Whitewater.”

12 staff will be employed at the Jervis store, with an array of exciting offers planned during the launch period.