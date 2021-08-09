Some delays to delivery of broadband across Kildare due to Covid-19 pandemic

The delivery of high speed broadband to parts of Kildare has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister of State Ossian Smyth has told the Dáil.

The National Broadband Plan (NBP) is being delivered by National Broadband Ireland (NBI) under a contract to roll out a high speed and future proofed broadband network which covers 1.1 million people living and working in the over 544,000 premises, including almost 100,000 businesses and farms along with 695 schools.

There are 96,038 premises in County Kildare of which 81,952 are in the commercial area and 14,086 premises are within the NBP area.

Mr Smyth, who is Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, said: “While substantial progress has been made to date, the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on the delivery of the fibre network resulting in delays on delivery of aspects of the programme.”

In County Kildare, premises have been surveyed or surveys are ongoing in the areas of Killashee, Oughterard, Naas Rural, Rathmore, Kill, Kilteel, Carnalway, Gilltown, Ballymore Eustace, Bodenstown, Naas Urban, Newtown, Donaghcumper, Athy, Coneyboro, Aughaboura, Ballinapark, Castlemitchell, Bert, Kilberry, Kilkea, Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth.

The areas of Kilmeague, Allen, Milltown and Robertstown are located in the Curragh Camp Intervention Area and the minister was advised by NBI that surveys are now complete in these areas.

Challenges

Minister Smyth said that Covid-19 impacts included challenges with mobilisation of key contractors with restrictions on operations, supply chain and logistic delays (both nationally and internationally), as well as the recruitment and training of key personnel as NBI and its contractors.

He added: “Inevitably, like many other organisations, NBI and contractor staff are at risk of contracting Covid-19 or may have to restrict their movements as a result of being a close contact posing further challenges.

“My Department has worked closely with NBI to put in place a remedial plan under the Contract to address the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the project.”