LATEST: Rodent droppings and flies spotted by food inspectors in some kitchens

09/08/2021

Kildare restaurant closed by food safety inspectors

FILE PHOTO

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that ten Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses during the month of July for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Seven Closure Orders was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

  • Spar (Closed Area: Deli Counter), Duff House, 13-15 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 3
  • The King Pig Food Stall, 108 Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 8
  • Monto’s Restaurant, Main Street, Kilmessan, Co. Meath
  • Riverside Café, Mountnugent, Co. Cavan
  • Eskimo Pizza and Lam’s, 31 Deansgrange Road, Deansgrange, Co. Dublin
  • Fredis Pizzeria, 58 Dublin Street, Monaghan
  • Fredis Takeaway, 3 West Street, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
     

Three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

 

  • Universal Food Store Limited (Closed Area: Butcher counter including coldroom) (butchershop), Unit 5, Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
  • The Burren Atlantic Hotel (Closed Area: Kitchen), Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare
  • Joud World Food (retailer), 13 O’Connell Street, Waterford
     

One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

 

Rico’s, 26 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in July include:

  • Rodent droppings where food, food preparation equipment and food packaging materials were stored;
  • Open bins filled with meat and surrounded by flies;
  • Food debris and grease on equipment and surfaces;
  • Aprons caked with blood and dirt;
  • Flies observed on sandwich preparation board;
  • Wet and dirty clothes strewn around a kitchen;
  • Internal fridges caked in food grime;
  • No traceability information available to verify where food had originated
  • Inadequate pest control.


 

Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, expressed particular concern over the large number of Enforcement Orders in July and emphasised that food businesses have a responsibility to maintain clean and hygienic premises.

 “It is essential for food businesses to understand the importance of food safety and encourage good food safety practices among their staff, particularly through ongoing staff training. Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation. Closure Orders are not served for minor breaches. It is clear that some food businesses are not complying with the law and are potentially putting their customers’ health at serious risk,” said Dr Byrne.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month. 

